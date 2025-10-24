A man has been banned from entering Lancaster city centre for two years following reports of thefts and anti-social behaviour.

Stephen Cowsill, of no fixed address, has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prevents him from going into the city centre until 2027.

Officers said the order was granted after repeated incidents of offending and disorder in the area.

Stephen Cowsill has been banned from entering Lancaster city centre for two years following reports of thefts and anti-social behaviour. | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Lancaster is a great place to live and work, and we want it to stay that way.”

The force is encouraging residents to stay informed about community safety updates by signing up to Lancashire Talking at https://orlo.uk/jZPY3.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.