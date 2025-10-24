Man banned from Lancaster city centre after series of thefts and anti-social behaviour
Stephen Cowsill, of no fixed address, has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prevents him from going into the city centre until 2027.
Officers said the order was granted after repeated incidents of offending and disorder in the area.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Lancaster is a great place to live and work, and we want it to stay that way.”
