Man arrested after woman raped and attacked on Throstle Street in Blackburn

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:52 BST
A man has been arrested in connection with a rape in Blackburn.

A woman in her 40s reported she had been raped and assaulted on Throstle Street shortly before 9pm on Friday.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and possession of a knife this afternoon following an investigation.

A man has been arrested in connection with a rape in Blackburn
A man has been arrested in connection with a rape in Blackburn | Contributed

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to thank everyone who came forward following our appeal - the information you provided was invaluable.

“The victim continues to be supported.”

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 1379 of December 13.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

