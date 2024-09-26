Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Lasting between one day and three week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 51 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 30 and Sunday, October 6, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks
Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between September 30 and October 6 | Google Maps
2. Church Lane, Inglewhite
What: Two-way signals
Why: [New service connection] INSTALL 3M NEW DUCT
When: Sept 30-Oct 2 | Google Maps
3. Edith Rigby Way, Preston
What: Lane closure Why: Road space licence for grass cutting works on Edith Rigby Way, Preston. When: Sept 30-Oct 4 | Google Maps
4. Watery Lane, Preston
What: Multi-way signals Why: Upgrade to traffic signal equipment work to be carried out by YUNEX on behalf of LCC When: Sept 30-Oct 2 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.