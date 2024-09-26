Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 15:26 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including multiple road closures.

Lasting between one day and three week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 51 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 30 and Sunday, October 6, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between September 30 and October 6

1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between September 30 and October 6

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] INSTALL 3M NEW DUCT When: Sept 30-Oct 2

2. Church Lane, Inglewhite

Church Lane, Inglewhite

What: Lane closure Why: Road space licence for grass cutting works on Edith Rigby Way, Preston. When: Sept 30-Oct 4

3. Edith Rigby Way, Preston

Edith Rigby Way, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: Upgrade to traffic signal equipment work to be carried out by YUNEX on behalf of LCC When: Sept 30-Oct 2

4. Watery Lane, Preston

Watery Lane, Preston

