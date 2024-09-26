Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Lasting between one day and three week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 51 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 30 and Sunday, October 6, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston & South Ribble roadworks Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between September 30 and October 6 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Church Lane, Inglewhite What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] INSTALL 3M NEW DUCT When: Sept 30-Oct 2 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Edith Rigby Way, Preston What: Lane closure Why: Road space licence for grass cutting works on Edith Rigby Way, Preston. When: Sept 30-Oct 4 | Google Maps Photo Sales