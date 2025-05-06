Man arrested after two pedestrians hit by car on Golden Hill Lane in Leyland

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 15:42 BST
A man was arrested after two pedestrians were hit by a car on a busy road in Leyland.

Emergency services were called to Golden Hill Lane at around 4.22pm on Friday, with the road subsequently closed between Chapel Brow, Northgate and Hasting Road.

Both pedestrians were taken to hospital for treatment.

A man was arrested after two pedestrians were hit by a car in Leyland | Google

A 24-year-old man from Leyland was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the collision.

Police confirmed he was later released under investigation.

The road was “closed for some time” while the scene was assessed.

Heavy traffic was building in both directions as a result, with drivers advised to find alternative routes.

Anyone with information that may help police should call 101, quoting log number 1034 of May 2.

