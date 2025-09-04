43-year-old man charged with burglary offences after targeting city centre businesses in Lancashire
Lancashire Area Police confirmed that a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries had been reported by a number of businesses in the city centre over the last month.
On Tuesday with help from the community, Anthony White, 43, of no fixed abode, was located by immediate response officers and arrested.
White was interviewed and ultimately charged with 5 attempt burglaries, 1 burglary, 1 theft and 1 public order offence.
A spokesperson for Lancs Area Police said: “We know this has affected our business community and the city centre neighbourhood team have been working hard to investigate these crimes.
“PC Shaun Foster and PC Sian Seddon, the two city centre police officers ask businesses to continue to report any suspicious activity, attempted breaks or burglaries to the police so we can thoroughly investigate them.”
White has been remanded into prison as the courts agreed White was at risk of continuing to offend.
He will be on remand pending his trial at Preston Crown Court in October.