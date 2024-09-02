Man arrested after cannabis, drug paraphernalia and large quantity of cash seized during raid in Freckleton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police conducted a warrant at an address on Lytham Road on Monday morning.
Officers subsequently found cannabis, drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of cash inside the property.
A 19-year-old man from Freckleton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and money laundering.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He was later released under investigation.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, exploitation, fraud.