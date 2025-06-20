Man accused of burglary and attempted break-ins during one-day crime spree in Nelson
The incidents occurred on May 19 in the town, prompting a police investigation.
Lewis Wilkinson, 27, of Pendlemist View, Colne, was arrested on June 18 on suspicion of burglary.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He was been charged with burglary of a dwelling, four counts of attempted burglary and burglary of a non-residential property.
Wilkinson appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was remanded in custody.
He is scheduled to appear at Burnley Crown Court on July 17.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.