Man accused of burglary and attempted break-ins during one-day crime spree in Nelson

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 14:30 BST
A man has been charged in connection with a series of burglary-related offences that took place during a single day in Nelson.

The incidents occurred on May 19 in the town, prompting a police investigation.

Lewis Wilkinson, 27, of Pendlemist View, Colne, was arrested on June 18 on suspicion of burglary.

A man has been charged in connection with a series of burglary-related offences in Nelsonplaceholder image
A man has been charged in connection with a series of burglary-related offences in Nelson | Submitted

He was been charged with burglary of a dwelling, four counts of attempted burglary and burglary of a non-residential property.

Wilkinson appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was remanded in custody.

He is scheduled to appear at Burnley Crown Court on July 17.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

