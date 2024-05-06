Lancashire Police appeal for dashcam footage after man suffers life changing injuries in crash on M65
A man suffered life-changing injuries in a collision on the M65 yesterday.
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a Triumph Tiger 1050 motorbike colliding with the central reservation on the M65 Eastbound, between junctions four and five, at around 3:25pm.
A 59-year-old man suffered serious, life-changing injuries, and was taken to hospital.
Sgt. Laura Kendall, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man has suffered some life-changing injuries as a result of this collision, and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this incredibly challenging time.
“I am now appealing to you, the public, to ask that if you have any dashcam footage from the M65, between junctions one and five, between 3:15 and 3:25 pm yesterday, to please get in touch.
“We are also keen to speak with any other drivers, particularly any other motorcyclists, who were travelling Eastbound around this time, and may have witnessed the collision or stopped at the scene. If this is you, or you know someone who was travelling along this section of the M65 around the time of the collision, please get in contact.
“I know a lot of you will have been spoken to at the scene, but if you have any information that can assist our enquiries, please do contact us.
“Finally, I want to thank you for your patience whilst the motorway was closed for a few hours yesterday, as the man was taken to hospital, and we carried out our enquiries.
“We know that this may have caused concern for some of you, and that there has been some speculation online regarding the collision. We’d continue to ask you to refrain from speculation on social media, but if you do have any information that could assist our enquiries, please contact us through the appropriate channels.”
Anyone with information or dashcam footage can phone 101, quoting log 0898 of May 5, 2024, or email [email protected].