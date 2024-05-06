Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man suffered life-changing injuries in a collision on the M65 yesterday.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a Triumph Tiger 1050 motorbike colliding with the central reservation on the M65 Eastbound, between junctions four and five, at around 3:25pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 59-year-old man suffered serious, life-changing injuries, and was taken to hospital.

Sgt. Laura Kendall, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man has suffered some life-changing injuries as a result of this collision, and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this incredibly challenging time.

“I am now appealing to you, the public, to ask that if you have any dashcam footage from the M65, between junctions one and five, between 3:15 and 3:25 pm yesterday, to please get in touch.

The M65 was closed between junction 4 and 5 this afternoon due to a crash

“We are also keen to speak with any other drivers, particularly any other motorcyclists, who were travelling Eastbound around this time, and may have witnessed the collision or stopped at the scene. If this is you, or you know someone who was travelling along this section of the M65 around the time of the collision, please get in contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know a lot of you will have been spoken to at the scene, but if you have any information that can assist our enquiries, please do contact us.

“Finally, I want to thank you for your patience whilst the motorway was closed for a few hours yesterday, as the man was taken to hospital, and we carried out our enquiries.

“We know that this may have caused concern for some of you, and that there has been some speculation online regarding the collision. We’d continue to ask you to refrain from speculation on social media, but if you do have any information that could assist our enquiries, please contact us through the appropriate channels.”