Man in his 50's and a 17-month-old baby girl died in fatal crash in Hesketh Lane, Tarleton

At 8:26am, officers from Lancashire Police were called to reports that a Land Rover Discovery had collided with a Mini Cooper and then a tree.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 4th Feb 2024, 20:01 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 20:34 GMT
A man in his 50's and a 17-month-old baby girl died in fatal crash in Tarleton this morning.

At 8:26am, officers from Lancashire Police were called to reports that a Land Rover Discovery had collided with a Mini Cooper and then a tree on Hesketh Lane near to the junction with Oaklands Avenue.

Two people in the Land Rover Discovery, a 50-year-old man, and a girl aged 17-months were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their loved ones have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the Mini was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Hesketh Lane was closed in both directions between Firbank Avenue and Gorse Lane for a number of hours but has now re-opened.

Police appeal for dashcam footage after man, 50 and baby girl 17-months die in fatal crash

Sgt Matt Davidson, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “These are terribly sad and tragic circumstances that have resulted in a man, and a young girl losing their lives this morning. Our thoughts are very much with their loved ones at this awful time.

“We would ask that you refrain from speculation online and would like to thank the members of the local community for their patience and understanding whilst our officers carried out their investigations today.

“We are now appealing to you, the public, to ask that if you witnessed this collision, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage from Hesketh Lane or the surrounding areas between 8:00am and 8:30am this morning to please get in contact.

“We believe that there are people who may have witnessed the collision, or the white Land Rover Discovery in the moments beforehand, that we have not yet spoken to. If that is you, or you know someone who may have witnessed this collision, please get in touch.”

If you do have any information, CCTV or Dashcam footage please contact us [email protected] or by calling 101 and quoting log 0407 of February 4, 2024.

