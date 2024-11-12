Man, 44, died after falling down steep steps taking the rubbish out

A 44-year-old Lancashire man died after falling down a flight of stairs while taking out empty bottles, an inquest was told.

Stuart Allan Turner, of Aldcliffe Court, Morecambe, had been drinking at a neighbour's flat.

He suffered serious head injuries in the fall and died in Royal Lancaster Infirmary two days later.

At Preston Coroners Court, assistant coroner Sian Jones was told that Mr Turner had been drinking at a friend's flat. As he took out the empty bottles he fell down a short but steep flight of steps.

He was found at the bottom of the steps unresponsive. Mr Turner smelled of alcohol.

He was taken to hospital, where tests revealed several skull fractures and haemorrhaging. It was agreed that his injuries were not survivable and treatment was ended.

Ms Jones said there was evidence that Mr Turner was drunk.

He had been known to fall on occasions and she concluded he must have lost his balance on the steps.

She recorded an accidental death conclusion.