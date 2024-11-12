Man, 44, died after falling down steep steps taking the rubbish out at friends in Morecambe

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 12th Nov 2024, 00:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 44-year-old Lancashire man died after falling down a flight of stairs while taking out empty bottles, an inquest was told.

Stuart Allan Turner, of Aldcliffe Court, Morecambe, had been drinking at a neighbour's flat.

He suffered serious head injuries in the fall and died in Royal Lancaster Infirmary two days later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Preston Coroners Court, assistant coroner Sian Jones was told that Mr Turner had been drinking at a friend's flat. As he took out the empty bottles he fell down a short but steep flight of steps.

Man, 44, died after falling down steep steps taking the rubbish outMan, 44, died after falling down steep steps taking the rubbish out
Man, 44, died after falling down steep steps taking the rubbish out

He was found at the bottom of the steps unresponsive. Mr Turner smelled of alcohol.

He was taken to hospital, where tests revealed several skull fractures and haemorrhaging. It was agreed that his injuries were not survivable and treatment was ended.

Ms Jones said there was evidence that Mr Turner was drunk.

He had been known to fall on occasions and she concluded he must have lost his balance on the steps.

She recorded an accidental death conclusion.

Related topics:MorecambeHospitalAlcoholLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice