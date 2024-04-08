Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Preston man has appeared before a judge to deny killing his 72-year-old father.

Austin Duckworth pleaded not guilty to charges of both murder and manslaughter when his trial got underway today at the city’s Crown Court.

The 37-year-old is accused of assaulting his elderly dad in his home in St George’s Road, Deepdale, in October last year.

Stephen Duckworth died in hospital weeks after the alleged attack.

A jury of eight men and four women was sworn in this afternoon before Judge Simon Medland KC. The prosecution will open its case on Tuesday morning.

Judge Medland KC told the jurors that Duckworth Jnr was charged with murdering his father on October 12, 2023. He was also charged with unlawfully killing his dad (manslaughter).

“To this indictment the defendant has pleaded not guilty and it is your charge, having heard the evidence, whether (you find) he is guilty or not guilty.

“You 12 together are now the jury in this case and must act at all times as a body of 12 people. It is very important that you do not discuss your service on this jury with anybody.”

Barrister Rachel Shenton is expected to outline the prosecution case at the start of Tuesday’s proceedings.

Judge Medland told the jury: “Miss Shenton is going to tell you what it is about and how the prosecution puts its case against this defendant.”

Duckworth is represented by Michael Hayton KC. The trial is expected to last until early next week.