A 20-year-old man has been arrested following reports a woman was sexually assaulted outside Burnley General Hospital.

The incident was reported to have taken place at around 3.37pm on Saturday, September 13.

Officers confirmed the arrest today, saying the man was detained on suspicion of sexual assault.

“He has since been bailed with conditions whilst our enquiries continue,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the incident.

If you have information that could assist, call 101 quoting log number 0830 of 13th 13, 2025.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.