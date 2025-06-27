Major makeover of Fylde playground branded 'dangerous' given the green light
The play area at William Pickles Park will see a £120,000 investment, featuring 12 brand-new pieces of equipment, safer surfacing, and better paths connecting the whole space. It’s all part of a wider effort to improve parks across Fylde and is included in the Council’s 2025/2026 capital programme.
It comes two years after parents branded the park ‘dangerous’ and demanded work was done to improve equipment.
Following a competitive selection process, play experts HAGS SMP Ltd have been chosen to carry out the upgrade. Councillor Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council, said: “We’re thrilled to bring this exciting new play area to life for Clifton. This investment is about more than just equipment, it’s about giving families a safe, welcoming place to enjoy time outdoors. What makes this project extra special is the strong support and input from the local community every step of the way.”
The design includes accessible play features so children of all abilities can join in the fun, and everything will meet high safety standards set by RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents).
Local community group Friends of Clifton Park has been a driving force in shaping the new park, helping with everything from fundraising and design to choosing the contractor. Their involvement means the final design will truly reflect what local families want and need.
Once complete, the play area will continue to be looked after by Newton with Clifton Parish Council, making sure it stays a well-loved and well-maintained part of the community for years to come.
