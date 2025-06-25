One of the area’s most popular family events, the much loved annual Fylde Vintage Steam & Farm Show, takes place this weekend - Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 27th, 28th and 29th June – when it will again support charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Now in its 16th year, the show launches at the Wharles site on Friday evening with a live Abba tribute band.

Gates then re-open at 9-30am on both Saturday and Sunday, remaining open until after dark on Saturday and until 5pm on Sunday.

Fylde Vintage Steam & Farm Show is unique in Lancashire for its celebration of a bygone mechanical era, which will be represented by a display of more than 600 lovingly restored vehicles, among them steam engines, classic cars and motorbikes, four-by-fours and vintage tractors, which stand alongside working heritage agricultural machinery.

Keeping with an agricultural theme, the show will have a farm area with livestock, tractor and trailer rides, including a new for this year showground perimeter ride for children, a display of tractor pulling by Leyland Tractor Pullers, sheep racing and a dog and duck show. There will also be demonstrations by metal artist and blacksmith Gillian Grice and on Sunday, the event’s famous tractor and farm machinery auction will take place.

After dark, display vehicles will be lit up

Once again, show organiser and crop farmer David Martin on whose land in Salwick Road, Wharles (PR4 3SN), the event is held, will put one of his own vintage tractors into the auction.

Vocalist Alison D is returning by popular demand to headline on Saturday night

Whatever the tractor fetches, David will donate to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which will have volunteers undertaking bucket collections across the site over the weekend. Since 2018 when David auctioned his first tractor for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, he has raised more than £30,000 for the charity.

Away from the auction ring, to keep children entertained, there will be a fairground, a Big Top with circus entertainers and magicians, donkey rides, alpaca walking and petting, birds of prey display, traditional Punch and Judy and face painting.

On top of that, the show will also have a market packed with stalls, a large arts and crafts tent, a licensed bar, ice cream vans and a variety of food vendors and an enter on the spot dog show, which are all set against a background of live music and DJ sets.

The sport of sheep racing is coming to the Fylde Vintage Steam & Farm Show

Tickets for the show are £15 for adults, £5 for children (five to 16 years), £12 concessions and £35 per family (two adults, two children). Parking is free. Camping is also available Friday evening until Sunday for a £90 pitch fee that includes show entry for up to two adults and two children. For further information visit https://www.fyldevintageandfarmshow.co.uk

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk