A £500,000 project is underway that will restore electricity more quickly after power cuts in Chorley.

Electricity North West engineers are enhancing and upgrading remote control technology in the town. Teams will install over 3Km of new cables and thousands of customers and businesses will benefit from the work.

Chris Roberts, who is overseeing the work in Chorley for Electricity North West, said: “This is a major piece of work we’re carrying out in Chorley which will provide us with more visibility of issues and overall, a better experience for people living and working in the area.

“If there are any issues, we’ll be able to react sooner and, in some cases, restore power remotely without the need for an engineer to visit site, reducing the length of power cuts significantly. We’re always reviewing the power network and looking at ways we can proactively invest to improve things. We identified this section of the network in Chorley and the upgrades will also improve reliability.

“Whilst work is taking place, we’ll aim to keep disruption to a minimum and we’ll provide updates to customers as the project progresses.”

ENWL work in Chorley | ENWL

Where is the work taking place?

Work is now underway having started on Preston Road with teams having progressed onto Park Road. In the coming days, teams will progress further onto Preston Road where the bulk of the underground cable will be laid.

Electricity North West has hand delivered letters to customers and businesses in the area and work is expected to last until the end of August. Whilst work is taking place, temporary rolling traffic lights will be used to ensure engineers can work safely in the road.

Electricity North West has worked with Lancashire County Council to ensure work is being carried out where it least impacts the town.