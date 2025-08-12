Birkenhead, Chorley and Preston face disruption to bus services as 500 drivers ballot for strike action over pay, Unite union has confirmed.

The union says the dispute centres on significant pay differences between Stagecoach drivers and those working for other companies in the same areas.

Unite reports that Arriva drivers in Birkenhead earn £2.69 more per hour than Stagecoach drivers there, with similar gaps of around £2.13 per hour in Chorley and Preston.

Around 500 Stagecoach bus drivers in Birkenhead, Chorley and Preston are currently voting on whether to take strike action | Submitted

Stagecoach recorded an operating profit of £51.1 million last year, up from £33.1 million the previous year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Stagecoach can well afford to put forward an offer that tackles the unfair pay disparities that exist not only between different companies but different garages at the same firm.

“Unite will be providing maximum support to our Stagecoach members at Birkenhead, Chorley and Preston.”

The strike ballot will remain open until August 28, with industrial action possible soon after if the vote favours it.

Unite regional officer Mike Woods said: “There is still time to avoid strike action but that requires Stagecoach to put forward an offer our members can accept.”

Matt Davies, Managing Director of Stagecoach Merseyside, Cheshire and South Lancashire, said: “We have met with the trade union representatives, who have rejected our offer that would see pay rise at our Birkenhead Rockferry depot by over 4% during the first year and then by a further 2.9% in a second year, shortened to 9 months.”

“The union have also rejected our offer of a 3.2% pay rise covering 12 months with a further 3.2% from May next year. This would ensure that our Preston and Chorley sites continue to offer the highest hourly rates in Lancashire.

“We remain committed to ensuring that drivers do receive an affordable pay increase and are keen to hold further talks and reach a resolution.

“We want to avoid industrial action, which is damaging to everyone and causes severe disruption to the daily lives of our customers.

“Any industrial action would not affect services running from the Gillmoss depot, which would continue to operate as normal.”