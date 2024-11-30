The main pool at a popular leisure centre in Chorley has been forced to extend its closure throughout the weekend.

All Seasons Leisure Centre’s main pool was forced to close on Friday due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ and that they were diligently working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.

Providing an update, Chorley Council has said that the pool will now be closed all weekend due to an ‘unforeseen maintenance issue’.

A spokesperson for the council said: “You may be aware that the pool in All Seasons Leisure Centre has been closed and is set to be closed across the weekend due to an unforeseen maintenance issue.

“All bookings and lessons due to take place over the weekend will be moved to Brinscall Pool.”

“The team are contacting all those with bookings now, to let them know of the new arrangements.”

The small pool is still open as normal, and Brinscall Swimming Pool is open for those who would like to lane swim - 8am-10am.

They added that they would provide updates as soon as the pool is ready to reopen and thanked members of the public for their patience and understanding.