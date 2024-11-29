All Seasons Leisure Centre in Chorley close main pool today due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
All Seasons Leisure Centre’s main pool is currently closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.
A spokesperson for the Water Street leisure centre said: “The team are working diligently to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.
“The small pool is still open as normal, and Brinscall Swimming Pool is open for those who would like to lane swim - 8am-10am.
“All Seasons Members who choose to, can use the Gym during the closure period at not extra cost, speak to the team and they’ll be happy to help.”
They added that an update will be provided as soon as the pool is ready to reopen and thanked people for their patience and understanding.
