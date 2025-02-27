M65 in Lancashire reopens between junctions 14 and 11 following late night crash
The motorway closure, near Nelson and Brierfield, has been in place since around 10pm last night.
At 9pm, Lancashire Police took to Facebook to report that they were currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the M65 at Junction 12 on the Westbound carriageway.
An hour later, the force confirmed they had had to put in place a complete closure from Junction 14 to Junction 11 along with the entry slip roads at Junction 13 and Junction 12.
Two hours later again this was reduced to just the wetsbound closure between Junction 14 and Junction 11 with National Highways NorthWest confirming that Lancashire Police are still on the scene.
At 5:30am this morning, National Highways North West provided another update on the closure confirming it was still in place and added: “Police remain in attendance to carry out a collision investigation. Thanks for your patience.”
Finally at 10:15 am, Lancashire Police posted: “We let you know earlier that M65 Westbound had closed due to a road traffic collision.
“Thank you for your patience.”
