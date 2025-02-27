The M65 in Lancashire was closed westbound between Junction 14 and 11 due to a crash for 12 hours.

The M65 between junctions 14 and 11 is closed westbound due to a crash last night. | Google Maps

The motorway closure, near Nelson and Brierfield, has been in place since around 10pm last night.

At 9pm, Lancashire Police took to Facebook to report that they were currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the M65 at Junction 12 on the Westbound carriageway.

An hour later, the force confirmed they had had to put in place a complete closure from Junction 14 to Junction 11 along with the entry slip roads at Junction 13 and Junction 12.

Two hours later again this was reduced to just the wetsbound closure between Junction 14 and Junction 11 with National Highways NorthWest confirming that Lancashire Police are still on the scene.

At 5:30am this morning, National Highways North West provided another update on the closure confirming it was still in place and added: “Police remain in attendance to carry out a collision investigation. Thanks for your patience.”

Finally at 10:15 am, Lancashire Police posted: “We let you know earlier that M65 Westbound had closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We can now let you know that the motorway is now fully open and safe for you to travel.

“Thank you for your patience.”