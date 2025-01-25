M61 southbound reopens after crash closes large section of motorway

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Jan 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 12:18 BST
A large section of the M61 southbound was closed following a collision.

The carriageway was closed between junctions 9 (Clayton Brook) and 6 (Horwich) at approximately 9.30am today.

Congestion was backing up to junction 31 (Samlesbury) on the M6 southbound as a result.

A large section of the M61 southbound was closed following a collision
A large section of the M61 southbound was closed following a collision | National Highways/ AA

Delays were also building on the M6 northbound at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge).

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate that the motorway will be closed for a short time, whilst we clear the road.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

In an update posted at 11.55am, officers confirmed the M61 had reopened.

However, they also said a separate crash had closed the M6 southbound between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Shevington), resulting in heavy traffic in the area.

