M6 closed for 12 hours in Lancashire after beer cans left strewn across motorway following crash
A HGV, car and campervan were involved in a collision between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland) at around 2pm on Friday.
The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene and an air ambulance landed.
Police later confirmed that seven people were injured in the crash, but their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.
The lorry shed its load as a result of the collision, leaving beer cans and pallets strewn across the motorway.
The central barrier also suffered “substantial damage” which needed to be repaired, National Highways said.
A spokesman added: “Reopening the motorway is a priority but will take time due to the recovery of the lorry and its load and a subsequent fuel spill.”
The motorway was closed in both directions for around 12 hours while repairs were carried out.
At around 2am, lanes one and two were reopened on the northbound carriageway, as well as lane one southbound.
Two hours later, National Highways confirmed lane two had also reopened on the southbound carriageway.
Lane three remained closed in both directions, with emergency repairs expected to continue into Saturday evening.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thank you for your ongoing patience.
“Please allow for extra travel time and find alternative routes if possible.”
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call 101, quoting log number 751 of August 30.
