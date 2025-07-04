Lytham festivalgoers reminded gates are opening earlier than planned tonight for Alanis Morissette gig

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Metro Group Editor

Published 4th Jul 2025, 15:39 BST
Festivalgoers in Lytham are being reminded gates are set to open slightly earlier than advertised.

Bosses at Lytham Festival have decided to open the gates slghtly earlier tonight at 4.30pm ahead of the Alanis Morissette show.

The decision has come as expected high winds have been predicted for later this the evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So to make the experience better, festival bosses have brought the show timings on Lytham Green forward.

placeholder image
George Hodgson

The new schedule will be as follow:

4.30pm Gates Open

5pm Lottery Winners

6pm Train

7.15pm Liz Phair

8.30pm Alanis Morissette

General Admission ticket holders can enter via East (Lytham Windmill) and West Gate (The Queens), regardless of what gate is printed on the ticket. VIP ticket holders to enter via East Gate Only.

Related topics:MusicWeatherTrafficLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice