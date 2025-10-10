The owners of Burnley FC have completed the purchase of a majority stake in Spanish club Espanyol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Velocity Sports Partners, led by Clarets chairman Alan Pace, announced the acquisition on Thursday. It says it intends to “invest in world-class academies and infrastructure, to achieve long-term footballing success on and off the field” at the Barcelona-based side.

The company, the sports investment arm of ALK Capital, has promised Espanyol and Burnley will retain their separate identities and operate independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pace, managing partner of ALK Capital, said in a statement: "Our role is not to replace legacy but to build upon it, with care, with clarity, and with purpose. This is not about ownership; it’s about stewardship. Burnley will remain Burnley. Espanyol will remain Espanyol.

"Each club will retain its own leadership, identity, independence and decision-making, run by its own people, for its own supporters."

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Alan Pace, Chairman of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Espanyol are currently ninth in LaLiga and finished 14th last season.

Pace, through ALK Capital, completed a takeover of Burnley in December 2020, acquiring an 84 per cent controlling stake. Under his ownership, the Clarets have been relegated from the Premier League twice but have bounced back from the Championship at the first attempt on both occasions.

How did Alan Pace make his money?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Pace is an American businessman who made his reported £190m through a successful career on Wall Street, including senior roles at Lehman Brothers and Citigroup, before founding his own sports and private equity firm, ALK Capital. He then leveraged his financial expertise and background in sports management to acquire Burnley FC.