A Burnley bingo player has been given an early Christmas present in the shape of £10,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lucky local, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the cash sum at Buzz Bingo on Centenary Way.

One lucky person has scooped up £10,000 at Buzz Bingo in Burnley. | UGC

They used to be a regular at Buzz Bingo for many years but had only recently returned after a break, visiting just a handful of times before their first-ever big win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shocked and thrilled by their first major win, the player shared that the winnings would go towards purchasing a new home.

General manager at Buzz Bingo Sarie Flaherty said: “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win.

“Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Lancashire residents hit the jackpot by winning £710,000 in October Premium Bonds prize draw

Chief Operating Officer at Buzz Bingo Stevie Shaves added: “The atmosphere in the club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win £10,000 on the Party Time Special Jackpot Game at Buzz Bingo Burnley.

“Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2m per week in bingo prize money and we love to celebrate every one of them with our amazing community!”

The Party Time Special is played every afternoon and evening Main Event, for just £ 1 per ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members who call a full house in 40 numbers or fewer will win the £10,000 jackpot!

Every winner gets £10,000, guaranteed – it makes no difference if more than one players wins at the same time.

For those looking to get in on the action, new members can play for just £5 on their first two visits.

For further information on deals and promotions you can visit HERE.