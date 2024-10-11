Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Santa Claus arrived early for some lucky Lancashire residents who have scooped a massive £710,000 between them in a prize draw.

58 lucky winners in Lancashire have scooped up a combined prize total of £715,000 for high value prizes in the latest Premium Bonds prize draw.

New research from online bingo reviews website topratedbingosites.co.uk analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the October Premium Bonds prize draw were announced - with one lucky person in Lancashire scooping up a big win of £100,000.

As well as the six-figure prize, two people in Lancashire won £50,000, eight people won £25,000, and 16 people won £10,000.

Of the 58 winners from Lancashire, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £40,026.

At the national level, there were 1,503 winners of high value prizes for the month of October. In total £46,135,000 was won between 3,269 winners, with two people winning the £1m jackpot, 88 people winning £100,000, a further 177 winners scooping up £50,000, 353 securing £25,000, and 883 welcoming £10,000.

The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1000 in holdings, was Gloucestershire, whose winners received £2,410,000 with only £3,150,671 in holdings - £764 for every £1000 held.

Mike Bennett, Chief Author and Industry Expert at topratedbingosites.co.uk said: "This data shows why Premium Bonds continue to be such a popular savings choice for so many people.

“They offer the perfect balance between safety and excitement, combining a secure place to store your money with the thrill of potentially winning a tax-free cash prize.”

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

You can check your account via the NS&I website.