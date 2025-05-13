Lucky Lancashire man wins £100k on National Lottery
The mysterious winner plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and buy a new car.
His exciting win came when he played the ‘Monopoly Gold Classic’ Instant Win Game which offer life-changing prizes at the click of a button.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, congratulated the lucky Lancashire local.
He siad: “It was so lovely to meet this Instant Win Game player and pay him this incredible top prize.
“It must have been an unforgettable moment for the lucky winner when he realised he had won £100,000!”
He added: “We hope he looks forward to being mortgage-free, and nothing quite compares to that new car feeling. Huge congratulations!”
This mystery player has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.
The Monopoly Gold Classic Instant Win Game costs £2.50 to play, is available to play on the National Lottery website or app and offers a 1 in 2.28 overall chance of winning a prize – odds that certainly worked in this lucky Lancashire local’s favour as he won the top prize!
National Lottery winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
As well as playing Instant Win Games, players can buy and check their draw-based game tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.