At around 12.15am yesterday, officers responded to concerns for the safety of a woman on the M6 motorway between Junction 21 and Junction 21a northbound near Warrington.

Officers attended the scene and found that 52-year-old Lisa Kelsall, of Norton, Stoke-on-Trent, had been struck by a white Citroen Relay van on the M62 slip road and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Devastated relatives today said she would be "forever missed".

In a statement released by police, Lisa’s family described her as a "loving daughter, mother and grandmother to be" who was “taken too soon” and would be "forever in our hearts."

Lisa Kelsall, 52, was killed after she was struck by a white Citroen Relay van an the M62 slip road on the M6. (Credit: Cheshire Police)

Writing on social media, Lisa's sister added: "Sleep tight now Lisa, you will be forever missed.

"You really didn't have to leave us, the pain in our hearts won't leave us, neither will our memories. You have left us heartbroken."

Lisa's cousin also posted a tribute on Facebook, describing her as a "beautiful soul" that had been taken from them "too soon”, adding "You will live on in all of our hearts."

The driver of the van, a 47-year-old man from Preston, had failed to stop at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage, witnessed the collision or saw Lisa's car, a white Vauxhall Mokka, traveling northbound on the M6 from Staffordshire toward Cheshire prior to the incident between 11.30pm on Monday 8 April and midnight of Tuesday 9 April, to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is urged report it to Cheshire Police quoting IML-1796179 via the Cheshire Police website or call 101.