Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service launch investigation after two car fire
An investigation has been launched after a fire involving two cars broke out on a residential street in Lancashire in the middle of the night.
At 03:42am this morning, one fire engine from Chorley attended a fire involving two vehicles on Mavis Drive in Coppull, Chorley.
Firefighters used one breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and one water bowser to extinguish the fire and were detained for two hours.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
