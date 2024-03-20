Lostock Hall to be 'beautified' thanks to new funding from South Ribble Borough Council
It's been announced that the centre of Lostock Hall will be 'beautified'.
South Ribble Borough Council has taken to its social media accounts to reveal that the area around Tardy Gate will get an 'infusion' of just under £3,000 from the Community Boost Fund.
A council spokesman said: "Funds will be allocated towards refurbishing benches, rejuvenating worn-out planters, and overall beautifying the space. In a recent meeting between Lostock Hall Councillors, Chair of the Hub and the Cabinet Member for Communities, exciting plans were discussed to enhance the local area. This initiative aims not only to improve the physical surroundings but also to create a more vibrant and welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike. We’re delighted to hear this news."
