South Ribble Borough Council has taken to its social media accounts to reveal that the area around Tardy Gate will get an 'infusion' of just under £3,000 from the Community Boost Fund.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

A council spokesman said: "Funds will be allocated towards refurbishing benches, rejuvenating worn-out planters, and overall beautifying the space. In a recent meeting between Lostock Hall Councillors, Chair of the Hub and the Cabinet Member for Communities, exciting plans were discussed to enhance the local area. This initiative aims not only to improve the physical surroundings but also to create a more vibrant and welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike. We’re delighted to hear this news."