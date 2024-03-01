Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fast-food restaurant and takeaway King's Castle has confirmed it is closing it's branch in Lostock Hall.

Popular for its US-style fast-food, King's Castle said it plans to shut the Lostock Hall takeaway in early April.

Fans of King's Castle's famous square pizzas, 'belly buster burgers', grilled wings and creamy shakes will still be able to get their fill at the new restaurant and takeaway opening in the coming months in Church Street, Preston

But fans of its famous square pizzas, 'belly buster burgers', grilled wings and creamy shakes need not fear because King's Castle are opening a new branch in Preston city centre.

The new Preston restaurant might look something like this - the King's Castle branch in Darwen Street, Blackburn

The new restaurant will open in Church Street in the coming months but a date has yet to be confirmed.