King's Castle to shut Lostock Hall takeaway in Leyland Road and open new Preston restaurant
Fast-food restaurant and takeaway King's Castle has confirmed it is closing it's branch in Lostock Hall.
Popular for its US-style fast-food, King's Castle said it plans to shut the Lostock Hall takeaway in early April.
But fans of its famous square pizzas, 'belly buster burgers', grilled wings and creamy shakes need not fear because King's Castle are opening a new branch in Preston city centre.
The new restaurant will open in Church Street in the coming months but a date has yet to be confirmed.
And if you can't wait until then, you can always get your fast-food fix from their other Blackburn restaurant in Darwen Street, which opened in 2021.