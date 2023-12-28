Preston’s vacant Mothercare site is to be renovated and re-opened with a new retailer.

Plans have been submitted to Preston Council to make external alterations to Units 1 and 2 Mariners Way – the existing DFS showroom and the vacant former Mothercare site.

The main changes include modernisations to the “dated” shop fronts, and the installation of a mezzanine floor in both units.

Mariners Way, Preston

Why do it?

In a planning statement for DFS Trading Limited, it states: “DFS have a requirement to reduce their unit size at Mariners Way in Preston and to enhance the external appearance of the unit as well as provide improvements to Unit 2, which is to be occupied by another furniture retailer.

The furniture retailer is not named in the planning documents, but the news is a change from plans from 2020, when permission was sought for a food retailer on the site.

The expired plan was for DFS to relocate next door into the former Mothercare unit, and the occupation of Unit 1 by a discount food retailer.

What will the units look like?

The planning statement says: “Both units are somewhat dated in appearance and external alterations are to be modernised to enhance the existing elevations. In both cases the tired appearance of the buildings detracts from the visual quality of the locality, being a development of their time.”

Changes are focused on providing a “more modern look on the wider retail park area”. This includes installation of new aluminium vertical dark grey rainscreen cladding to the primary public facing facades to give a “new crisp, contemporary appearance”.

Existing roof lights are to be closed off with roof panels to match the existing.

The height and length of the buildings have not been changed with these proposals.

Car parking

The plans also include amendments to the car parking layout and landscaping.

The car park currently provides 158 spaces, including six spaces for disabled drivers.

The proposal is to provide “better circulation around the main car park area to the front of Unit 1” with a reduction of three car parking spaces in total. It would includesthe provision of five accessible spaces, four parent and child spaces and six car charging points, with 140 other customer spaces.