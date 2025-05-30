Longridge Vets launches Vet in a Van mobile service
Staff at Longridge Vets have showcased their new Vet in a Van service which will see their independent family run practice take to the road to help animals in need.
A Luton style box van has been fully kitted out by friends at JY Group, Rossendale. The process has taken 12 months of planning, problem solving and building.
The van is now fully kitted out with consultation facilities, scanning, anaesthetic facilities, in house laboratory for blood analysis, dental machine and kennels.
Not only that, but to ensure the correct conditions for medication storage and surgery they have installed heating, air-con, hot and cold water and refrigeration.
Clinical fittings and finishing to ensure a clean clinical environment, not forgetting the radiation proof walls for taking x-rays! And, in a quest to not have a dirty noisy generator, have installed batteries and solar panels.
The team will be able to do most things in the van that they can in the main practice at Longridge Vets except, initially, X-rays, which will be available very soon, and keyhole surgery due to the delicate nature of the fibre optics, however they are working towards adding this.
Initially, the van is parking at Clitheroe Rugby Club where the team will offer consultations and operations just in the same way as the main practice.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The main practice is located at 54 Preston Road and is owned by co-directors and husband and wife team Paul and Jill Thomas, with vets Nigel White and Grace Slater also as directors.
Paul said: “JY Auto Electrics are excited to unveil our latest project: a cutting-edge mobile veterinary vehicle specifically designed for Longridge Vets.
“This innotative van is set to revolutionise how veterinary services are delivered in the community, bringing essential care directly to pet owners’ doorsteps.
“Our skilled installation team ensured that every aspect of the mobile van meets the strict standards set by the veterinary practice combining functionality and comfort for owners and furry patients.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.