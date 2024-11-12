A 12-week-old chocolate Labrador puppy is doing well after undergoing open heart surgery.

Mapel, who was born with a rare heart defect called a Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) (when a vessel on the heart, connecting the aorta and pulmonary artery, doesn't close like it should after birth) received the first-of-its-kind surgery at Longridge Vets, 54 Preston Road.

12-week old Labrador puppy Mapel is doing well after undergoing open heart surgery at Longridge Vets. | Longridge Vets

The surgery, was performed on Saturday by co-owner and Clinical Director Paul Thomas who has been a vet for 18 years and Nigel White who has been a vet for 11 years.

Paul and Nigel with Mapel. | Longridge Vets

The surgery entailed opening the chest wall, reaching the heart by moving the lungs, and then accessing the heart.

Director and owner Jill Thomas told the Post: “The heart continues to beat throughout the operation.

“Without surgery it is likely that she would have gone into heart failure and possibly died before reaching middle age if not before.

“There were several steps of the operation that could have gone wrong. The biggest being a massive haemorrhage from rupturing the vessel which could have resulted in death.”

Thankfully, apart from an unexpected allergic reaction to the antibiotics, it all went according to plan and Mapel is now in recovery mode.

Freya and Sue give Mapel a cuddle. | Longridge Vets

The practice was also first in the area eight years ago to pioneer the use of keyhole surgery for routine bitch spays.

Jill, who bought the practice with Paul off predecessor Andy Hutcheson over 10 years ago, added: “This is the first time we have carried out open chest surgery or even cardiac surgery.

“It is usually something that general practice vets do not do, but Paul has performed two before with other vets in previous years.

“We are so proud of what we do. But this is something different, and something that takes immense skill, accuracy, patience and courage.

“The whole team demonstrated these skills and qualities to a whole new level.

“Mapel is already looking much better. She is eating well, walking around, and looks brighter than pre-operatively.”