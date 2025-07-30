A £100,000 Longridge pump track is proving a runaway success with young cyclists within weeks of being opened.

Ribble Valley Mayor Simon O’Rourke watched Longridge youngsters master their moves at the track, which was funded by £60,000 from Ribble Valley Borough Council via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and £40,000 from the Lancashire Environmental Fund.

A Longridge pump track costing £100,000 is already proving a hit within the community. | S

The track was created following consultation with Longridge residents, who said they needed a wheeled sports facility in the town, and designed by top pump track company Velosolutions, which is behind some of the best tracks in the world.

Ribble Valley Mayor Simon O’Rourke said: “The pump track has quickly become a great asset for Longridge and is providing a fun facility for people of all ages, particularly youngsters, to use and enjoy on their doorstep, rather than having to travel to Preston or Blackburn.

“We are delighted to have worked with the Longridge community and Velosolutions to bring this fabulous facility to fruition, and it was great to see youngsters mastering their moves at the track and clearly having a great time.”

Nicola Hopkins, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s director of economic development and planning, who spearheaded the project, described the track as incredible and praised Longridge residents for getting behind the project.

“The community played a key role in shaping the track, which features an advanced jump line for experienced riders, while remaining accessible to all skill levels and abilities.

“We are excited to see it become a hub for the community and look forward to the positive impact it will have on Longridge.”

Longridge resident David Marsh, who campaigned for the track and contributed to its design, added: “I would like to thank everyone who helped bring the scheme to fruition, particularly late borough councillor Brian Holden, who played an instrumental role in its inception.

“The track is already a much-valued community asset attracting youngsters from throughout the town.”

What is a pump track?

A pump track is a circuit of rollers, banked turns and other features designed to be ridden by riders ‘pumping’ their bodies up and down to create momentum.

They are an increasingly popular way to exercise and develop balance and handling skills in a safe environment away from traffic and other dangers.

The Longridge track is 175 metres long, two metres wide and features bumps and berms up to 1.8 metres high.

As well as bicycles, it is suitable for scooters, rollerblades, skateboards and wheelchairs.

Grass, wildflowers and native trees have also been planted in and around the track to help it blend in with its setting.