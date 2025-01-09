Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA in Preston is making a new appeal for an overlooked rescue dog who has made the journey north from Warrington after having no luck finding a new home.

Five-year-old Alvin was rescued by the charity from a house in the West Midlands in May 2022.

He was struggling with untreated injuries caused by hunting which his owner had failed to get veterinary treatment for.

Could you give loveable Lurcher Alvin a home? | RSPCA

The tan and white Lurcher cross had been cared for at the RSPCA’s Warrington, Halton and St Helens Branch in Cheshire ever since, but could only be put up for adoption in February last year after his former owner was dealt with in court and signed him over for rehoming.

He became a firm favourite with staff at the animal centre in Slutchers Lane, who described him as an ‘adorable couch potato,’ but despite several rehoming appeals last year he continued to be overlooked.

Just before Christmas, to help increase Alvin’s chances of being adopted, he made the 30-mile trip north to the RSPCA’s Preston and District Branch rehoming centre at Ribbleton where it’s hoped his luck will finally change.

He’s since settled in well and has been out enjoying the recent snowfall.

Alvin is described as a loveable 'couch potato'. | RSPCA

Centre manager Ashleigh Kay said: “We work closely with our colleagues at other centres to give animals the best possible chance of finding a home.

“We’re really hoping Alvin’s move to Lancashire will help introduce him to a fresh audience of potential owners this New Year.

“Because of his sighthound heritage, people may think he has bags of energy and will need lots of walks. Of course he loves getting out and finding new scents to explore but he’s also quite relaxed and laid back and he’ll love nothing more than stretching out his long limbs on a sofa and having a cuddle.

“He’s a loveable gentle giant who has already won us over.”

Katie Buckley, Animal Care Manager at the Warrington rehoming centre, said the staff and volunteers had, understandably, grown incredibly fond of Alvin during the two and a half years he was with them.

She said: “It was heartbreaking to watch people continually walk past and choose another dog and not him.

“Alvin really deserves a home of his own and we hope the start of 2025 will bring him that little bit of luck.”

Alvin is a large but very polite dog who loves his food and his treats. | RSPCA

Alvin is a large but very polite dog who loves his food and his treats. He’ll need owners who are willing to patiently build up his trust, although once he gets to know you he loves a fuss.

He prefers female dogs over male ones, and introductions with other animals will need to be done slowly and at his own pace.

Because of his breed he has a high prey drive which new owners will need to be aware of when they are out walking him. He could live with older children aged 10+ but will need to be the only pet in the house.

If you are interested in adopting Alvin or chatting to the centre to find out more about him please visit the RSPCA’s Preston and District Branch’s website or call 01772 792553.