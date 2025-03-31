Lancashire taxi firm Max Cabs closes for break and pokes fun at rivals
Max Cabs which covers Clitheroe, Blackburn with Darwen, Clayton le Moors, Burnley, Rawtenstall, Whalley, Accrington, Helmshore, Great Harwood and Oswaldtwistle is taking a break for EID.
Announcing the news on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the company said: “SORRY, WE’RE CLOSED FOR EID!
“The MaxCabs team will be taking a 24-hour pit stop to celebrate Eid with our families (and probably too much food).
“We’ll be closed from:0600 Monday 31st to 0600 Tuesday 01st. We know, we know… You’ll miss us.”
Poking fun at some other taxi firms, the spokesperson added: “But while we’re away, we hear some “other” apps are still running — just make sure you’ve got a small loan ready because their prices during Eid? Let’s just say… You might need to sell a kidney to pay for a 5-minute ride.
“So please plan ahead, arrange alternative travel, or maybe even call that cousin who always owes you a favor.
“THANK YOU for your patience and loyalty. We’ll be back, fuelled up and ready to roll after Eid!
“The MaxCabs Team — More Cars, More Drivers, Faster Service (but not on Eid!)”
