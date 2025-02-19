Liverpool FC legend Mo Salah takes a break from football and spends family time in Blackpool
The blustery Lancashire coastal town is perhaps not quite where people would expect the Premier League legend to spend his downtime, but he was spotted with his family on the South Pier earlier this week.
Footage uploaded onto social media sites shows him walking from an arcade on the South Pier towards the Players Sports Bar, flanked by minders, and with fans kept away behind a barrier.
There are rumours that the 32-year-old was in the resort filming an advert for Egyptian TV, and that some of the arcade machines were unavailable while this was taking place.
The videos have been liked thousands of times, with people questionning why other visitors were kept behind barriers, and others made cheeky remarks about him signing for Blackpool FC, as contract talks with Liverpool drag on.
One said: “Signed for Blackpool as he couldn’t handle the ‘Pier Pressure’ at Liverpool”.
The Gazette has approached Pier management for a comment.
