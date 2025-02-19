Liverpool FC legend Mo Salah takes a break from football and spends family time in Blackpool

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Football hero Mo Salah has been spotted taking a break away from football - in Blackpool.

The blustery Lancashire coastal town is perhaps not quite where people would expect the Premier League legend to spend his downtime, but he was spotted with his family on the South Pier earlier this week.

Footage uploaded onto social media sites shows him walking from an arcade on the South Pier towards the Players Sports Bar, flanked by minders, and with fans kept away behind a barrier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are rumours that the 32-year-old was in the resort filming an advert for Egyptian TV, and that some of the arcade machines were unavailable while this was taking place.

Mohamed Salah (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Mohamed Salah (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Mohamed Salah (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The videos have been liked thousands of times, with people questionning why other visitors were kept behind barriers, and others made cheeky remarks about him signing for Blackpool FC, as contract talks with Liverpool drag on.

One said: “Signed for Blackpool as he couldn’t handle the ‘Pier Pressure’ at Liverpool”.

The Gazette has approached Pier management for a comment.

Related topics:Liverpool FCBlackpoolPremier LeagueLancashireFootballMohamed Salah

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice