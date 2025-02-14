A Pleasure Beach superfan is using her love of rides to inspire her to lose weight.

TikTok user Natalie June has gained a legion of fans who are spurring her on, as she aims to ride the Big One at Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool with her nephews, who she calls her “entire world”.

She said she is “obsessed” with the Pleasure Beach, but hasn’t been for 20 years.

In a video seen more than 94,000 times, the 35-year-old says: “I have a long way to go and to be honest I actually don’t know how much I need to lose because it’s about measurements, not weight.

“So join me in making my dream come true of one day finally being able to ride the Big One at Pleasure Beach Resort...It’s not going to be easy and I have a very long way to go, but as I said, it’s my dream!”

She later told the Post and Gazette: “I’m ADHD autistic who loves the Pleasure Beach, especially the Big One, but I’m currently too big to ride, so I’m using it as a focus to lose weight.”

Natalie has not revealed what her target weight is, but has said that she has lost more than 107lb (around 7.5 stone) since starting Slimming World in January 2024.

While there are no weight restrictions for the Big One, and seat belt extenders are available, riders do need to be properly secured into a ride and for safety harnesses and lap bars to fit.

Lots of love

Natalie said he was worried about online trolling, but her announcement has been met with hundreds of supportive messages. One said: “You can do it Natalie, I’m going to follow your journey and support you from the sidelines.”

Natalie replied: “Thank you so much. The support has been incredible...much more than I anticipated!”