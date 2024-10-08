Live

Live updates after trains cancelled between Preston and Lancaster due to 'emergency incident'

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 12:52 BST
Rail services between Preston and Lancaster were cancelled due to an “emergency incident”.

National Rail said emergency services are dealing with an 'incident' at around 10.40am on Tuesday.

All lines were subsequently closed to allow them to safely carry out their work.

Follow our live blog below for the latest information:

Trains cancelled between Preston and Lancaster due to 'emergency incident'

Key Events

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 14:21 BST

British Transport Police confirm someone has died

A spokesman for BTP said: “Officers were called to the tracks near Preston Railway Station at around 9:56am today (October 8) following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

"Officers and paramedics attended but sadly a person was pronounced deceased.

“The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 13:24 BSTUpdated 13:24 BST

Lines have reopened but 'major disruption' expected until 2pm

A spokesman for Northern said: “Following the emergency services dealing with an earlier incident between Lancaster and Preston, all lines have now reopened between these stations.

“As service recovers, trains may still be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised.”

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 12:56 BST

Disruption is expected until 1pm

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 12:54 BST

Advice for Avanti West Coast customers

You may use your ticket on the following services at no extra cost:

  • CrossCountry between Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street via York
  • LNER between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross
  • Northern between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly
  • ScotRail between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High / Bathgate
  • TransPennine Express via any reasonable route

If your train is cancelled, your ticket is valid on the Avanti West Coast train immediately before, or immediately after the cancelled one.

A rail replacement shuttle service will operate between Lancaster and Preston.

Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 12:54 BST

Advice for TransPennine Express customers

You may use your ticket on the following services at no extra cost:

  • Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central and Lancaster
  • Northern between Preston and Liverpool Lime Street / Manchester Airport
  • ScotRail between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central
Tue, 08 Oct, 2024, 12:49 BST

All lines blocked between Preston and Lancaster due to 'emergency incident'

