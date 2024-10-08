Live updates after trains cancelled between Preston and Lancaster due to 'emergency incident'
National Rail said emergency services are dealing with an 'incident' at around 10.40am on Tuesday.
All lines were subsequently closed to allow them to safely carry out their work.
Trains cancelled between Preston and Lancaster due to 'emergency incident'
Key Events
British Transport Police confirm someone has died
A spokesman for BTP said: “Officers were called to the tracks near Preston Railway Station at around 9:56am today (October 8) following a report of a casualty on the tracks.
"Officers and paramedics attended but sadly a person was pronounced deceased.
“The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
Lines have reopened but 'major disruption' expected until 2pm
A spokesman for Northern said: “Following the emergency services dealing with an earlier incident between Lancaster and Preston, all lines have now reopened between these stations.
“As service recovers, trains may still be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised.”
Disruption is expected until 1pm
Advice for Avanti West Coast customers
You may use your ticket on the following services at no extra cost:
- CrossCountry between Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street via York
- LNER between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross
- Northern between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly
- ScotRail between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High / Bathgate
- TransPennine Express via any reasonable route
If your train is cancelled, your ticket is valid on the Avanti West Coast train immediately before, or immediately after the cancelled one.
A rail replacement shuttle service will operate between Lancaster and Preston.
Advice for TransPennine Express customers
You may use your ticket on the following services at no extra cost:
- Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central and Lancaster
- Northern between Preston and Liverpool Lime Street / Manchester Airport
- ScotRail between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central
