Emergency services, road safety organisations and other partners are joining forces to demonstrate to the public how they work together to respond to road traffic collisions.

The ‘Alive to Drive’ event comes to Preston this weekend and welcomes drivers to hear safety advice from partners and see the latest equipment and vehicles form the emergency services.

Furthermore, the public will be able to see how all partners work together as they watch police officers be the first on the scene at a staged RTC.

They will then be joined by partners from Lancashire Fire and Rescue and North West Ambulance Service as they talk about their roles in dealing with a serious collision.

As well as emergency services, other agencies will also be in attendance at the event on Preston’s Flag Market, including South Lancashire Advanced Motorcyclists, Blood Bikes, Pro Tyre and the Institute of Advanced Motorists.

Inspector Dave Byrne From Preston’s Local Policing team, said: 'Alive to Drive gives the public a glimpse into the work which goes into responding to an RTC and encourages drivers of all ages to improve their awareness, skills and attitudes by learning about all aspects of road safety.'

Clare Burscough, Road Safety Coordinator for Lancashire Fire and Rescue service, said: “The Alive to Drive event is a great opportunity for the public to meet their local emergency services and learn about all aspects of road safety. We are delighted to have the support from so many partners for the event.”