LIVE: All the latest information on emergency incident at Liverpool's victory parade
Below is everything we know so far and all the latest reaction from the city and UK leaders.
The whole country stands with Liverpool after victory parade incident
We had a robust traffic management plan in place for Liverpool FC victory parade
Merseyside Police said a “robust” traffic management plan had been in place for Liverpool FC’s victory parade, which ended with dozens of fans taken to hospital.
I want to thank all of the emergency crews and the public who came to help the injured in Liverpool
Please don't share footage of car ploughing into crowd at Liverpool FC victory parade
Liverpool parade incident latest: Four children among 27 taken to hospital
Four people including a child were lifted from beneath the car that ploughed into crowds in Liverpool city centre this evening (Monday, May 26), Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has said.
Liverpool parade incident has cast a 'very dark shadow' on joyous day
The leader of Liverpool City Council has spoken at a press conference following an “appalling” incident in Liverpool city centre.
Press conference Liverpool: What time will police give updates on parade incident casualties
It was horrible - witnesses relive moment car ploughed into crowd at Liverpool FC's victory parade
'Horrifying' videos shared after Liverpool parade incident
Everything we know about Liverpool parade incident - latest updates
Witness relives moment car ploughed into the crowd at Liverpool FC victory parade
Matthew O’Carroll, 28, from Runcorn, saw the car approaching the top of Water Street.
He said: “We were walking up Water Street and approaching the top of the road and the vehicle came past a parked police van at a decent speed.
“People managed to get out of the way as he was beeping as he went through but as he went past, people were obviously very angry and so started running after the car.
“The back window of the car was already smashed.
“I thought that once it went past us, it was just someone that was trying to get away from something and would slow down when he got to more people.”
NWAS have cleared the scene in Liverpool
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “North West Ambulance Service has now cleared the scene following the incident in Liverpool and will be updating on casualty numbers at a press conference scheduled for later tonight.
“Details of this will be announced shortly.”
Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “I would like to thank our amazing emergency services for their heroic actions this evening in Liverpool.
“My heart goes out to everyone impacted in this horrible incident.
“My department is working with NHS England to keep across any developments for our NHS staff.”
Liverpool City Council leader says victory parade incident “casts a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day”
Liverpool City Council leader Liam Robinson said the incident at the Liverpool Football Club victory parade “cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day”.
He said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this appalling incident in the city centre.
“It has cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day.
“We are working closely with Merseyside Police to support their investigation, and with other relevant organisations to make sure those affected get the appropriate support.”
Leaders across UK condemn horrific incident at victory parade
53-year-old man arrested after car hits pedestrians on Water Street
Hospital bosses in Liverpool urge public to refrain from calling
13 devastating pics of emergency response in Liverpool after a car ploughs into the crowd at victory parade
