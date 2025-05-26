LIVE: All the latest information on emergency incident at Liverpool's victory parade

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Matthew O’Carroll, 28, from Runcorn, saw the car approaching the top of Water Street.

He said: “We were walking up Water Street and approaching the top of the road and the vehicle came past a parked police van at a decent speed.

“People managed to get out of the way as he was beeping as he went through but as he went past, people were obviously very angry and so started running after the car.

“The back window of the car was already smashed.