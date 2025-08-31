A lifelong Accrington Stanley fan has released a brand-new anthem dedicated to the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local musician Maelor Hughes has released a brand-new anthem dedicated to the club - a powerful, upbeat track that celebrates the history, passion and community spirit of Accrington Stanley.

A devoted fan for 20 years, Maelor is a solo singer-songwriter known for his energetic twist on traditional folk, blending melodic riffs with upbeat folk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maelor Hughes has written and recorded a brand new song for Accrington Stanley | S

Based in Accrington, he’s a familiar face among the Accrington Stanley Ultras, often seen proudly banging the drum in the Farleys Solicitors Clayton End.

Approached by the club’s CEO Warren Eastham to produce the song, ‘Stanley Till We Die’ will debut at the Wham Stadium this Saturday as the players walk out for the game against Grimsby Town.

Recorded and written locally, the anthem aims to become a fan favourite, capturing the heart and soul of Accrington Stanley, both on and off the pitch.

Already known for tracks such as "Milltown Boy" and "I Am a Stanley Fan" – the latter written in the early hours after an away trip to Crewe, Maelor's music has resonated deeply with fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest release continues that tradition, capturing the heritage of the club and the unity of its supporters.

Maelor said: “Accrington Stanley means everything to me. It’s not just about the football – it’s the fans, the staff, the volunteers… we’re one big family.

“There’s a lot of top flight teams whose songs are as famous as the team itself, we wanted to build that and build our own brand for Accrington Stanley, something unique and something local.”

Read More Friends of Hare and Hounds campaign to save beloved Accrington pub issue warning after low turnout at meeting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accrington Stanley FC | Getty Images

Accrington Stanley CEO, Warren Eastham, added: “This is a brilliant moment for the club. Maelor’s music has become a soundtrack for our fans, and this new anthem is something truly special.

“It reflects the pride we have in our history, our community and our club. It’s local, it’s loud, and it’s Stanley through and through.”

Maelor’s musical pedigree runs deep, from early record deals and performances with legends like Bez (Happy Mondays), The Levellers, Seth Lakeman, and The South, to his role as a key organiser of Ossyfest.

Music runs in the family too, with both his father and uncle part of bands - his uncle’s band ‘Weather’ once supporting The Beatles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday's matchday promises to be one to remember, not just for the football, but for the sound of a new Stanley anthem ringing out across the terraces.

‘Stanley Till We Die’ will be available to download from 3pm on Saturday here: maelorhughes.bandcamp.com.