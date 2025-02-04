One of the UK’s leading engineering and manufacturing companies is searching for 22 new apprentices.

Leyland Trucks has opened applications for its award-winning apprenticeship programme, with roles available across a diverse range of commercial vehicle manufacturing disciplines for 2025.

Kaitlin Steel who is a first-year assembly operative apprentice, said joining the Leyland Trucks’ apprenticeship scheme has been one of the best decisions she ever made. | Leyland Trucks

With degree-level opportunities in Design Engineering, IT Software Engineering, Supply Chain, and Control Systems Engineering, this year marks the company’s most expansive offer.

Apprentices will join Leyland Trucks’ team on Monday, September 1, gaining hands-on experience and academic qualifications within a structured framework designed to nurture future talent.

The tooling academy. | Leyland Trucks

The programme provides practical, on-the-job training alongside formal studies, allowing participants to earn a competitive salary while launching their careers at a globally recognised manufacturer.

The full list of apprenticeships includes:

Level 3 Assembly Operative Apprenticeship.

Level 4 Automotive Engineering Apprenticeship.

Level 4 Facilities and Maintenance Apprenticeship.

Level 6 Design Engineering Apprenticeship.

Level 6 IT Software Engineer Apprenticeship.

Level 6 Controls Software Engineer Apprenticeship.

Level 6 Supply Chain Apprenticeship.

As part of their training, apprentices will have the opportunity to work with both diesel-powered and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), reflecting Leyland Trucks’ forward-thinking approach to sustainability and innovation.

Maria Rogers, learning & development manager at Leyland Trucks, said: “We’re incredibly proud to launch our 2025 apprenticeship programme, which this year, alongside Level 3 and Level 4 opportunities, has the most extensive degree-level offering yet.”

“We seek out individuals who demonstrate reliability, adaptability, and a passion for their chosen field.

“Our apprentices don’t just gain qualifications; they engage in a structured development pathway that offers real-world experience, mentoring, and hands-on learning with cutting-edge technologies like battery electric vehicles.”

Apprenticeship applications are open until Sunday, March 2, and interviews will commence in April.

For more information and to apply for an apprenticeship click HERE.