A road in South Ribble is expected to be closed for “some time” due to a fire at a commercial building.

At 3:00pm on November 11, six fire engines from Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Preston, and Chorley, together with a stinger appliance from Skelmersdale and a command unit from Fulwood, attended a commercial building fire on Golden Hill Lane in Leyland.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a positive-pressure ventilation unit and a gas meter to extinguish the fire, which involved a commercial building approximately 20x30m in size.

In an update at 3:38pm, Lancashire Fire and Rescue service said: “There is significant smoke in the area. If you are affected, please keep windows and doors closed. Crews are likely to remain in attendance for some hours.”

Golden Hill Lane in Leyland is closed from the junction with School Lane due to a fire on Saturday afternoon (November 11).

At 4:00pm, South Ribble Police confirmed that Golden Hill Lane was closed from the junction with School Lane due to the fire.

A police spokesperson said: “We anticipate this will be closed for some time.