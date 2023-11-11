News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Leyland road expected to be closed "for some time" due to a commercial building fire

A road in South Ribble is expected to be closed for “some time” due to a fire at a commercial building.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Nov 2023, 17:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At 3:00pm on November 11, six fire engines from Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Preston, and Chorley, together with a stinger appliance from Skelmersdale and a command unit from Fulwood, attended a commercial building fire on Golden Hill Lane in Leyland.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a positive-pressure ventilation unit and a gas meter to extinguish the fire, which involved a commercial building approximately 20x30m in size.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an update at 3:38pm, Lancashire Fire and Rescue service said: “There is significant smoke in the area. If you are affected, please keep windows and doors closed. Crews are likely to remain in attendance for some hours.”

Most Popular
Golden Hill Lane in Leyland is closed from the junction with School Lane due to a fire on Saturday afternoon (November 11).Golden Hill Lane in Leyland is closed from the junction with School Lane due to a fire on Saturday afternoon (November 11).
Golden Hill Lane in Leyland is closed from the junction with School Lane due to a fire on Saturday afternoon (November 11).
Read More
Joshua Charnley: first event of the Leigh Leopards star's testimonial year annou...

At 4:00pm, South Ribble Police confirmed that Golden Hill Lane was closed from the junction with School Lane due to the fire.

A police spokesperson said: “We anticipate this will be closed for some time.

"We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

Related topics:South RibbleLeylandPenworthamPrestonSkelmersdaleChorley