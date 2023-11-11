Leyland road expected to be closed "for some time" due to a commercial building fire
At 3:00pm on November 11, six fire engines from Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Preston, and Chorley, together with a stinger appliance from Skelmersdale and a command unit from Fulwood, attended a commercial building fire on Golden Hill Lane in Leyland.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a positive-pressure ventilation unit and a gas meter to extinguish the fire, which involved a commercial building approximately 20x30m in size.
In an update at 3:38pm, Lancashire Fire and Rescue service said: “There is significant smoke in the area. If you are affected, please keep windows and doors closed. Crews are likely to remain in attendance for some hours.”
At 4:00pm, South Ribble Police confirmed that Golden Hill Lane was closed from the junction with School Lane due to the fire.
A police spokesperson said: “We anticipate this will be closed for some time.
"We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”