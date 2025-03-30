Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leyland man who threatened to murder his ex-partner and her new boyfriend has been spared jail by a judge in Preston.

Wayne Swailes’ victim was left terrified, believing he would carry out his warning using a crossbow he owned, the city’s Crown Court was told.

But after hearing the 40-year-old had begun to work with mental health professionals to address long-standing issues, Preston Recorder Judge Robert Altham decided to give him a chance with a community order instead of immediate prison.

He also issued a restraining order banning him from making any contact with his ex for five years.The court was told the woman reported Swailes to the police after receiving threatening messages following the break-up of their “volatile” relationship.

In one he warned she and her new partner were “dead”. He then told her: “I’m going to murder you. I’m going to murder you all.”

Swailes, of Turpin Green Lane, was arrested with the woman telling officers she “genuinely believed he was going to carry out these threats”. She said he had a crossbow and she was “really concerned and scared.”

As a result she had sleepless nights and, when she did sleep, she kept having bad dreams about what might happen. She was also suffering from anxiety, said the prosecution.

Swailes’ previous convictions included one for harassment in 2007, but the court was told he had not offended for 10 years prior to this offence under the Online Safety Act 2023.

Defence barrister Hayley Parkes said her client showed “insight, remorse and regret” over the effect his threats had caused his ex-partner. But he had mental health conditions which impacted his life every day and he had started to get help to address them.

She argued that the case could be safely be disposed of without the need for an immediate prison sentence.The relationship between Swailes and his ex had been “volatile” but he had begun to engage positively with mental health services and was taking positive steps to turn things around by securing accommodation, now had a stable relationship and was trying to get a job.

Judge Altham said Swailes had claimed he had been the one initially receiving threats from his ex-partner and her friends. He had said he didn’t want anything to do with her again.

He accepted he had made the murder threats, but they had come about due to “anger and frustration” at online abuse he was getting from her and others.

The judge imposed an 18-month community order with 25 rehabilitation activity day requirements. But he warned Swailes that if he failed to comply with the order – or committed a breach of the restraining order – it was “highly likely” he would end up in prison.