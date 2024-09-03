Leyland man charged with theft and burglar after raid on garden shed and home in Queens Road, Accrington

A man has been charged after stealing bottles dof spirits from a garden shed.

Police were called to reports of a man trespassing in a garden shed in Winchester Avenue, Accrington on March 13.

Bottles of spirits to the value of £50 were taken. 

On the  August 19, officers were called to reports of a burglary on Queens Road in Accrington, where cash, televisions, computer equipment, jewellery items, a mobile phone and watches were taken from an address. 

After extensive enquiries, on August 29, a man was arrested on suspicion of theft. 

Jack Wright, 22, of Hough Lane, Leyland, has since been charged with two counts of theft and has been remanded in custody until 14 October, where he will appear at Preston Crown Court. 

Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home, as Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner I will continue to hold Lancashire Constabulary to account to ensure residential burglary continues to reduce and that victims are supported."

