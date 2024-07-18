Leyland lollipop man gets set to retire after helping people cross the roads safely for 22 years
Arthur Parker, 86, has helped pupils at Leyland Methodist Junior School cross the road safely for over two decades but has decided it’s now time to swap his illuminous gear for some summer attire for a ‘mad week in Benidorm’.
He told the BBC he had "enjoyed every minute" of his morning and afternoon job.
He said: “It's a busy road and I think I'm getting on a bit over the hill now.
“If I can send them [the pupils] into school with a nice smile on their face, I think I've done a good job.”
Mr Parker was originally a caretaker at the school but when the last lollipop person left, he took over.
He said former pupils who he used to assist in crossing the road were now grown up, and bringing their own children to the school.
He will retire this Friday and will be "going for a mad week in Benidorm" and plans to visit relatives in his native Workington in his retirement.
