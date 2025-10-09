Bathroom retailer Victorian Plumbing Group has reported a "solid financial and operational performance" despite the UK home improvements and DIY market declining.

Tiles and decor

In a trading update for the financial year ended September 30 2025, the Leyland-headquartered business said that group revenue increased by about five per cent to c.£310m. Trade revenue grew about 10 per cent to £67m, with tiles and decor revenue surging about 40 per cent to £17m.

The business said that demand "remained robust", with a record 1.08million orders delivered in the year.

Adjusted profits dipped slightly from £23.1m to £21.8m, but were still at the top end of expectations.

Mark Radcliffe, chief executive of Victorian Plumbing, said:"I am pleased to report another solid financial and operational performance following an exciting twelve months for the group. Our own brand proposition and availability of a wide range of high-quality bathroom products and accessories continue to resonate with our customers.

"Our new state of the art distribution centre continues to enable us to fulfil orders more efficiently and support our ambition to grow both our trade and expansion categories. We have also continued our strategic investment in the Victorian Plumbing brand and were pleased to soft launch the MFI brand in July. The feedback from customers has been positive and we look forward to growing the proposition and launching a broader range of products in H1 2026."

MFI rebirth

In the summer months, the brand began taking orders through mfi.co.uk, following a soft launch of the reimagined brand in July. The response from customers, the business said, has been "very encouraging".

The listed company acquired the MFI brand and three letter domain name as part of its Victoria Plum acquisition. Victoria Plum ceased trading in November 2024, with the expensive Doncaster lease and other operating costs exited in January 2025.