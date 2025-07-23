LCC issue update on care allowance pay system being down for over a week leaving hundreds unable to access it.

EMI prepaid financial services, who Lancashire County Council as well as many other councils use to pay direct payments to families to pay their carers, has been down for over a week leaving many out of pocket.

A person who uses the system said the issue has still not been resolved.

They said: “People are still complaining today - it’s still not up and running and no-one is answering the phone.

“Something bigger is going on - it’s affecting so many people.

“A financial service that so many councils, NHS and others use gone down and nothing being said.

The system going down has left many furious which has resulted in a whopping 94 per cent 1 star negative Trustpilot reviews.

One person said; “Absolutely horrendous, we're unable to access the accounts which are there to pay P.A's also to enrich lives of the people needing support, this needs sorting quickly it's been well over a week and it doesn't take this long.”

Another frustrated carer added: “ Pure & utter disgrace with no regard for customers mental health while this fiasco continues into a 2nd week. Who is going to take control of this situation?”

Some of the many angry reviews. | Trustpilot

Addressing the situation, a spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We are aware that some service users are unable to access their on-line payment services using their PFS (Prepaid Financial Services) account.

“This is due to a national issue affecting all PFS client organisations. This includes over 100 councils and NHS bodies.”

They added: “The company has assured the council that they are urgently working to restore all functionality and they are regularly keeping their website updated for the most current position, at the following link: PFS Service Status.

“The company are able to make urgent payments in most cases if there is an existing payee on the account and if clients need assistance they should contact PFS customer services by phone on 0207 127 8160.

"We are using our local communications to make sure that service users, and their families know how to get the support available. Service users with any concerns or questions can also contact [email protected] during normal office hours."