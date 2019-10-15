House fire in Penwortham sees two people rushed to hospital for precautionary checks

Have your say

This is the scene of devastation after a house fire in Penwortham.

It is believed a young family have lost their entire home in the flames.

Firefighters are damping down after the blaze took hold of the ground floor entrance hall and first floor of a terraced house on Margaret Road.

Two people were taken to hospital for precautionary checks following the blaze.

Three fire engines from Penwortham, Preston and Bamber Bridge were called to the scene today just after 3pm.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire engines from Penwortham, Preston and Bamber Bridge attended a fire involving the ground floor entrance hall and first floor of a terraced house on Margaret Road in Penwortham.

“Firefighters used one hose reel and two ventilation units to extinguish the fire.

“Two people were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.”